NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,761 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,676 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.0% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 25,518 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $1,655,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 470,401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $51,401,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 311,892 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,080,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.50 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Drexel Hamilton upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $127.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.82 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $89.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.72. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $125.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

