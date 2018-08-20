Oddo Bhf Reiterates €125.00 Price Target for Sixt (SIX2)

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective by Oddo Bhf in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIX2. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($111.36) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €115.00 ($130.68) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($127.27) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €127.00 ($144.32) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €104.77 ($119.06).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €114.40 ($130.00) on Monday. Sixt has a 1-year low of €47.22 ($53.66) and a 1-year high of €92.45 ($105.06).

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons and sports cars or SUVs, car sharing products, and chauffer and transfer services.

