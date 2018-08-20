Odonate Therapeutics (ODT) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Odonate Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.4383050021537 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ODT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Odonate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ODT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.95. 26,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,005. The company has a market cap of $511.75 million and a P/E ratio of -8.20. Odonate Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $32.00.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. sell-side analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 22,810 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $431,793.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Odonate Therapeutics, Inc also conducting a Phase III study in MBC, which is known as CONTESSA.

