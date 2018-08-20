Olympus Labs Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (MOT)

Olympus Labs (CURRENCY:MOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Olympus Labs has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Olympus Labs has a market cap of $7.47 million and approximately $483,696.00 worth of Olympus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Olympus Labs token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00003015 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Bibox, Kyber Network and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015461 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00285647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00152359 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000214 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011443 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00036555 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Olympus Labs Token Profile

Olympus Labs’ genesis date was November 16th, 2017. Olympus Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,264,382 tokens. Olympus Labs’ official Twitter account is @olympuslabsbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Olympus Labs is /r/OlympusLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Olympus Labs’ official message board is medium.com/olympuslabsbc. Olympus Labs’ official website is olympuslabs.io.

Olympus Labs Token Trading

Olympus Labs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Bibox, DDEX, Kyber Network and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olympus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Olympus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

