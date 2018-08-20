Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.37.

OHI stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.35. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $32.97.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.30 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 2.49%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,032,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,523 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 355.2% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,130,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,040,000 after purchasing an additional 882,039 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 909,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,331,000 after purchasing an additional 879,930 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 21.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,866,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,596,000 after purchasing an additional 860,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,344.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,329,000 after purchasing an additional 845,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

