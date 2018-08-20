Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Shares Sold by LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC

LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 32.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James T. Judson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Gene Seim sold 15,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $751,584.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,212. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMCL. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

OMCL stock opened at $64.60 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

