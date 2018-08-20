ONE Gas Inc (OGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) to post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ONE Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. ONE Gas posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONE Gas will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ONE Gas.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $292.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.30 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

OGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$75.39” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

OGS opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.36. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 62.37%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson acquired 700 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.10 per share, with a total value of $51,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at $630,853. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 17.1% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 82.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 80,651 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 13.5% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 613,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,508,000 after purchasing an additional 73,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

