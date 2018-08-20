onG.social (ONG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,478.00

onG.social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One onG.social token can currently be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Qryptos and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, onG.social has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. onG.social has a market capitalization of $832,627.00 and approximately $16,478.00 worth of onG.social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get onG.social alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00285776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00152125 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000219 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011432 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00036385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About onG.social

onG.social’s launch date was June 17th, 2017. onG.social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,594,319 tokens. onG.social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global. The official website for onG.social is somee.social. The official message board for onG.social is medium.com/@onG.Social. The Reddit community for onG.social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling onG.social

onG.social can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Qryptos, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as onG.social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade onG.social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy onG.social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for onG.social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for onG.social and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.