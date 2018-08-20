Oracle Co. (ORCL) Position Raised by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,965 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.6% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $48.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Societe Generale set a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $173,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,328.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $2,164,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,500 shares of company stock worth $24,719,865 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

