Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) Given $8.25 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $8.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Orchid Island Capital an industry rank of 118 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

ORC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 798,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.38. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $10.47.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). equities analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.28%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.