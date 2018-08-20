O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.4% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $274.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.69.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $329.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $190.00 and a 12-month high of $330.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 229.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 77,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.18, for a total transaction of $22,022,813.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.02, for a total transaction of $319,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,413 shares in the company, valued at $450,775.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,366 shares of company stock worth $66,236,407 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

