Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $8.05 on Monday. Osisko gold royalties has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.78.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Osisko gold royalties’s revenue for the quarter was up 640.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 53.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 132.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 173.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

