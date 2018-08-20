Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,997,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,165 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Owens-Illinois were worth $84,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 18.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 6.4% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 63,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 56.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 10.2% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 46,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 11.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $17.47 on Monday. Owens-Illinois Inc has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OI. TheStreet raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens-Illinois currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Owens-Illinois Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

