Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK):

8/20/2018 – Park Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating.

8/3/2018 – Park Hotels & Resorts had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc..

8/3/2018 – Park Hotels & Resorts had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/3/2018 – Park Hotels & Resorts was given a new $38.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – Park Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $33.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 55 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms located in prime United States and international markets with high barriers to entry.

