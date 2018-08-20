ParkerVision, Inc. (PRKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ParkerVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRKR) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $10.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ParkerVision an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ParkerVision stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ParkerVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRKR) by 614.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,388 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.81% of ParkerVision worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRKR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.30. ParkerVision has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.95.

ParkerVision (NASDAQ:PRKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. analysts predict that ParkerVision will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ParkerVision Company Profile

ParkerVision, Inc designs, develops, and markets radio frequency (RF) technologies for use in wireless communication products in the United States. Its technologies apply to transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers, and transceivers, as well as other related RF communications functions.

