Parkland Fuel Corp Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (PKI)

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st.

Shares of Parkland Fuel stock opened at C$40.80 on Monday. Parkland Fuel has a 12 month low of C$23.41 and a 12 month high of C$41.35.

In other Parkland Fuel news, insider Richard Lorne Begg sold 18,264 shares of Parkland Fuel stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total value of C$575,316.00.

PKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “c$34.75” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.14.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as an independent marketer and distributor of fuels and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. Its Retails Fuels segment supplies and supports a network of 1,848 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, Race Trac, On the Run/Marché Express, Short Stop, Town Pantry, Dépanneur du Coin/Corner Store, Snack Express, Verve, and others brands, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

