PDC Energy (PDCE) Given News Impact Rating of 0.10

News coverage about PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PDC Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the energy producer an impact score of 46.6149744388835 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $91.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Williams Capital set a $79.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $51.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $66.20.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The energy producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $212.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.73 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 43.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David C. Parke sold 600 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $31,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,473.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry F. Mazza sold 4,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $730,663 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.