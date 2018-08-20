Peabody Energy Co. (BTU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

BTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,910 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000.

NYSE:BTU traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.00. 847,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,757. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The coal producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Peabody Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

