Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kenmare Resources (KMR)

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.06) price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of KMR opened at GBX 231.20 ($2.95) on Monday. Kenmare Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 236.75 ($3.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 351.75 ($4.49).

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma titanium minerals mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains approximately 200 million tonnes of ilmenite and associated co-products.

