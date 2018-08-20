Phoenix Hits One Day Volume of $1.13 Million (PHX)

Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Phoenix has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $17.14 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenix token can currently be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Huobi and Bitbns.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015458 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00286612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00152495 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000215 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011458 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00036916 BTC.

Phoenix Profile

Phoenix (PHX) is a token. Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official website for Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing. Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phoenix Token Trading

Phoenix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Huobi, Coinrail, Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin and TDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

