Photonstar Led Group (PSL) Trading 19% Higher

Photonstar Led Group PLC (LON:PSL) traded up 19% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 9,603,126 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 4,460,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

Photonstar Led Group (LON:PSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The company reported GBX (0.90) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. Photonstar Led Group had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%.

Photonstar Led Group Company Profile (LON:PSL)

PhotonStar LED Group PLC designs, develops, and manufactures LED lighting fixtures and light engines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: LED Lighting Fixtures, Halcyon and LED Light Engines, and Contract Manufacturing. The company is based in Romsey, the United Kingdom.

