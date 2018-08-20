Piggycoin (PIGGY) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Piggycoin (CURRENCY:PIGGY) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Piggycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Piggycoin has a market capitalization of $186,238.00 and $72.00 worth of Piggycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Piggycoin has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011164 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00019398 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011256 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000338 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Piggycoin Profile

Piggycoin (CRYPTO:PIGGY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. Piggycoin’s total supply is 490,659,685 coins. The official website for Piggycoin is piggy-coin.com. The Reddit community for Piggycoin is /r/piggycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Piggycoin’s official Twitter account is @piggycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Piggycoin

Piggycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Piggycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Piggycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Piggycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

