Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 2,943 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,122,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,603,000 after buying an additional 2,913,477 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,109,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,409,000 after buying an additional 29,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,682,000 after buying an additional 39,918 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,756,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,576,000 after buying an additional 203,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 1,320,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,759,000 after purchasing an additional 75,004 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK opened at $55.33 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $63.60.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.