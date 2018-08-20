Pitcairn Co. Sells 3,252 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. KHP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Bellwether Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 239.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $78.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The stock has a market cap of $336.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.34). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $73.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 91.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.98.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

