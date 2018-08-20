PlayCoin (PLY) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

PlayCoin (CURRENCY:PLY) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One PlayCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001662 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Bit-Z, Cobinhood and LBank. PlayCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $1.65 million worth of PlayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlayCoin has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015554 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000336 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00285104 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00151299 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000209 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00035938 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayCoin Token Profile

PlayCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. PlayCoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayCoin_PLY. The official website for PlayCoin is playcoin.game. PlayCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@playcoin.

PlayCoin Token Trading

PlayCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bit-Z, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

