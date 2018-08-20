Poehling Capital Management LLC Sells 8,671 Shares of American International Group Inc (AIG)

Poehling Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 22.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,671 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for about 1.4% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 152.1% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 2,967.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 136,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 132,311 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 3,312.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised shares of American International Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.02.

AIG stock opened at $52.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $65.55.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

