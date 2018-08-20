Point View Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 11,552 Shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B (VIAB)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class B were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B by 17.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B by 583.0% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 115,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 98,487 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B by 21.8% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 81,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B by 67.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 213,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 86,001 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIAB stock opened at $30.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $35.55.

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Viacom, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Viacom, Inc. Class B will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIAB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.82.

Viacom, Inc. Class B Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

