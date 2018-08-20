Points International Ltd. (PTS) Insider Peter Lockhard Sells 500 Shares

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) insider Peter Lockhard sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total transaction of C$10,575.00.

Peter Lockhard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 18th, Peter Lockhard sold 1,000 shares of Points International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.20, for a total transaction of C$20,200.00.

On Friday, June 15th, Peter Lockhard sold 1,451 shares of Points International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.25, for a total transaction of C$27,931.75.

Shares of TSE:PTS traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613. Points International Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$10.08 and a 12-month high of C$24.32.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

