Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Morningstar (MORN) Share Price

Media coverage about Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) has been trending positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Morningstar earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.8716675175511 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

MORN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Morningstar stock opened at $137.06 on Monday. Morningstar has a one year low of $79.54 and a one year high of $140.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.28. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $252.40 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 19,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $2,273,673.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,600,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,077,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $83,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,062.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,762 shares of company stock valued at $37,510,028. Company insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

