Pretium Resources (PVG) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pretium Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 48.360649502821 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Pretium Resources stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.26. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.70 and a beta of -0.20.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $146.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.20 million. equities research analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain on October 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.