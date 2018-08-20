PrismChain (PRM) One Day Volume Tops $0.00

PrismChain (CURRENCY:PRM) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. PrismChain has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PrismChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PrismChain has traded flat against the dollar. One PrismChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000116 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001996 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00001100 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About PrismChain

PrismChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2016. PrismChain’s official Twitter account is @Prism_Chain. The official message board for PrismChain is forum.prismchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Triple Layer Blockchain (TLB): A single blockchain with three different layers to handle various functions. “

Buying and Selling PrismChain

PrismChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PrismChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PrismChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PrismChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

