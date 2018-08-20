Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $469,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $3,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at $217,228,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,839,500. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $72.92 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.27 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

