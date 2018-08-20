Prologis Inc (PLD) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,697 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in Prologis by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 156,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 50.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the first quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 60,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 24.9% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 8,020 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $500,849.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,550.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Curless sold 14,568 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $962,507.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,416 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,194 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $67.43 on Monday. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $58.28 and a twelve month high of $67.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Prologis had a net margin of 74.17% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 685 million square feet (64 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.