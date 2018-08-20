ProntoForms (PFM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

ProntoForms stock opened at C$0.35 on Monday. ProntoForms has a one year low of C$0.29 and a one year high of C$0.40.

About ProntoForms

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile platform enables remote workers to access data collection forms on a mobile device, access company data in the field, and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes with an OS-native mobile data collection app.

