Proto Labs (PRLB) Sets New 1-Year High at $140.45

Shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $140.45 and last traded at $140.25, with a volume of 1118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.77.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.46 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 15.98%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert Bodor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,110 shares of company stock worth $1,066,254 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 13.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,580,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,936,000 after buying an additional 425,901 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 10,537.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 173,454 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at $19,331,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at $7,229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 3,406.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 54,496 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

