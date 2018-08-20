ProximaX Market Capitalization Hits $0.00 (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. ProximaX has a total market cap of $0.00 and $1.66 million worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProximaX token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Kryptono. In the last week, ProximaX has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ProximaX Token Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ProximaX Token Trading

ProximaX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

