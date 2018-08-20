PureVidz Price Tops $0.0011 (VIDZ)

PureVidz (CURRENCY:VIDZ) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. PureVidz has a total market cap of $141,639.00 and $4.00 worth of PureVidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PureVidz coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, PureVidz has traded up 24.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PureVidz alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011230 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About PureVidz

PureVidz (VIDZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2016. PureVidz’s total supply is 125,279,775 coins. PureVidz’s official website is purevidz.net. PureVidz’s official Twitter account is @PureVidz.

PureVidz Coin Trading

PureVidz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PureVidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PureVidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PureVidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PureVidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PureVidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.