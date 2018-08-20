Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Subsea 7 SA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (SUBCY)

Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Subsea 7 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.00 million.

SUBCY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Subsea 7 stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.45.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA operates as a seabed-to-surface engineering, construction, and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

