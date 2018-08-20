Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for TechnipFMC PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (FTI)

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TechnipFMC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

FTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. DNB Markets raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.28.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $28.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $35.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 270.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $143,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 315.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $210,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director John C. G. Oleary purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,886.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 40.31%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

