Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Covia Holdings (CVIA) Decreased by Piper Jaffray Companies

Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Covia in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Covia’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covia in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Covia in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Covia in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Covia in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Covia in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ:CVIA opened at $12.52 on Monday. Covia has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $508.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Covia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Covia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Covia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Covia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Covia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000.

