Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS) Lowered by Analyst

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Motus GI in a report released on Wednesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Motus GI’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MOTS. ValuEngine upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. EuroPacific Canada started coverage on Motus GI in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Motus GI stock opened at $5.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $93.72 million and a P/E ratio of -4.27. Motus GI has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $10.66.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at $896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

