Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $10.97 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MED raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.95.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $173.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $125.46 and a 12-month high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,425,606 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,351,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,431,051 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,217,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,626 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,549,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $437,987,000 after acquiring an additional 287,344 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,363,653 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $447,298,000 after acquiring an additional 113,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,506,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $285,055,000 after acquiring an additional 192,418 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total value of $38,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,698.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

