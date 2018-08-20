QAD Inc. Class B (QADB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QAD Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:QADB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 22nd.

QAD Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:QADB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.19 million during the quarter. QAD Inc. Class B had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 1.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ QADB opened at $39.01 on Monday. QAD Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Separately, ValuEngine raised QAD Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

QAD Inc. Class B Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

