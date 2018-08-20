Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 6,345 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.1% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

IEMG opened at $51.11 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

