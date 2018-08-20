Quadrant Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,002 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Quadrant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up about 2.0% of Quadrant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Quadrant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 45.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,428,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,241 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,544,000. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 348.1% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 622,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 483,922 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,731,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,731,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Sunday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Macquarie upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 13,830 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $653,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Farrell sold 19,278 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $925,729.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,441.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,492,550 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $57.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $58.03. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

