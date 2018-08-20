Qualys Inc (QLYS) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,629 shares during the quarter. Qualys accounts for about 2.4% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 109.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,478,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 169.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 10.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,879,000 after buying an additional 21,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Philippe F. Courtot sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $5,275,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,458,092 shares in the company, valued at $479,875,448.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd P. Headley sold 4,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $402,296.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $380,655.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,973 shares of company stock worth $24,501,577. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Qualys from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qualys from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Qualys from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

QLYS opened at $85.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 95.28, a PEG ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.91. Qualys Inc has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $98.30.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.13 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.04%. analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

