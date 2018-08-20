Qudian (QD) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.15

News coverage about Qudian (NYSE:QD) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Qudian earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 43.7959574413647 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:QD opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.74. Qudian has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $273.67 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Qudian will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Qudian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Qudian from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products, such as cash short-term unsecured lines of credit, which are distributed in digital form; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis, as well as budget auto financing products.

