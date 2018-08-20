Qvolta Market Capitalization Achieves $120,666.00 (QVT)

Qvolta (CURRENCY:QVT) traded down 22.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, Qvolta has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Qvolta has a market capitalization of $120,666.00 and $565.00 worth of Qvolta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qvolta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015496 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00293881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00152766 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000213 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011505 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00037083 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Qvolta

Qvolta’s genesis date was October 10th, 2017. Qvolta’s total supply is 10,096,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,426,276 tokens. Qvolta’s official Twitter account is @Qvolta_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qvolta is /r/qvoltaexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qvolta’s official website is qvolta.com. The official message board for Qvolta is medium.com/@Qvolta.

Buying and Selling Qvolta

Qvolta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qvolta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qvolta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qvolta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

