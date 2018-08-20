Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Position Lessened by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,701 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,501,000 after buying an additional 46,645 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 331,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,721,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 498.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,602,000 after buying an additional 39,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.88.

In other news, Director Michael A. George bought 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.72 per share, for a total transaction of $249,961.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,897 shares in the company, valued at $398,974.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David R. Lauren sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $252,146.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 633,197 shares in the company, valued at $90,509,179.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL opened at $135.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.27. Ralph Lauren Corp has a twelve month low of $83.26 and a twelve month high of $147.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

