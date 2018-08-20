Randgold Resources Ltd. (GOLD) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 529,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,562 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Randgold Resources were worth $40,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Randgold Resources by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Randgold Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of Randgold Resources by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Randgold Resources by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 10,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Randgold Resources by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Randgold Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randgold Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Randgold Resources from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $98.00 target price on shares of Randgold Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Randgold Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of Randgold Resources stock opened at $64.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of -0.12. Randgold Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

Randgold Resources Profile

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

